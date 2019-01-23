Sports get top award as they continue to expand the club

Easington Sports have been awarded the highest accolade awarded by the FA for Charter Standard Clubs.

The FA Charter Standard Community Club has only been awarded to five clubs in Oxfordshire.

To meet the criteria, the club has increased participation numbers to more than 300 players, increased the number of qualified coaches, and increased the number of youth volunteers and mentors.

Sports chairman Richard Meadows said: “The award shows our commitment to football in the community where we are now a wildcat centre for girls and a hub for minis football.

“The award is the top award handed out by the FA and recognition of the progress we have made moving from five teams to 22 youth teams in five years.”

Sports have been awarded Wildcat Centre Status, and Mini Football Development Status, one of only a few clubs in the county, having forged links with schools, professional academies and professional coaching groups.

