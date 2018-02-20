Sports face double-header in bid to stay in contention

Easington Sports face two games in four days as they look to maintain their promotion push in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Sports travel to Cirencester Town Development for Saturday’s Division One West return fixture before entertaining on long-time leaders Ardley United on Tuesday.

Sports ended Saturday’s stalemate with Cirencester the more frustrated of the two sides in a game dominated by good defensive performances. Although Sports created more clear cut chances, a strong finish from the young visitors meant a share of the points was just about the right outcome from a scrappy match.

Reece Bayliss linked up well with Mike Spaull during the first half, Josh Rose had a header from a corner cleared off the line and the visitors had to scramble the ball away from a free-kick. The best chance of the half fell to Joe Eyre who did well to cut inside his defender but blazed his shot over the bar with just the keeper to beat.

Sports started the second half much better and Eyre became more influential down the left while James Lambert and Callum Convey provided better service to the front three.

Bayliss failed to make the most of a one-on-one with the keeper who also saved Charlie Hill’s shot. Sports continued to push for the winner but tired as the half wore on.

Top scorer Dan Gudger got behind the home defence but Adam Rimmer was alert to clear the danger. Rimmer also tipped a looping effort over the bar in the closing stages, his only notable save.