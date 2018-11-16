Sports face a tough test in their bid for promotion

Easington Sports manager Ben Milner knows Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash with Kidlington Development could prove pivotal in his side’s promotion charge.

Third-placed Sports have a game in hand over Kidlington with both teams three points behind Division One West leaders Cheltenham Saracens.

Sports go into Saturday’s clash on the back of a blank weekend following the postponement of the game with lowly Tytherington Rocks who could not raise a side.

Milner said: “That puts even more emphasis on the need for us to get out of this division this season and into the premier. But, having lost one game already, we can’t afford to lose another one.

“We’ve beaten Kidlington in both cup games so far this season and played really well in both games. But that will count for nothing on Saturday and we have to look for maximum points.”

Keeper Joe White will make his debut at Addison Road as he takes over from Adam Rimmer who dislocated his shoulder in the victory at Clanfield 85.

But Sports will be without Andrew Stidder, who is still ruled out through injury, and Niall Higgins who serves the first of his four-match suspension following his second red card of the season in the midweek Perpetua Press Floodlit Cup defeat at Malmesbury Victoria.