Sports face a fight to make up ground in promotion race

Easington Sports face a fight to get back into the UHLSport Hellenic League promotion race.

Be Milner’s side have slipped down into the bottom half of the table in Division One West after being up with the pacesetters for most of the season.

Sports returned from Pewsey Vale on the back of a 2-1 defeat on Saturday.

The visitors began well and took the lead through Callum Convey who glanced home a cross from Mike Spaull. Andrew Stidder, Convey and Spaull all missed chances to give Sports a more comfortable advantage.

But Vale switched on and scored two goals in quick succession through a Liam Edmundson header and Lee Smith’s looping effort to lead 2-1 to Vale at halftime.

An even second half produce no more goals with Milner’s triple substitution failing to have the desired effect.

Meanwhile, long-time leaders Ardley United were duly crowned champions following a 1-0 victory at Kidlington Reserves on Saturday.

Deon Gallagher’s second half winner sealed Ardley’s immediate return to the premier division.

Brackley Town Saints led Binfield 1-0 in Saturday’s premier division clash at St James Park up against Binfield thanks to an early goal from Callum Williams. But Ian Davies struck twice after the restart to earn the visitors a 2-1 victory, the winner coming in stoppage-time.