Sports bow out of cup after Wantage punish errors

Easington Sports bowed out of the UHLSport Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup.

Ben Milner’s side lost 3-1 against premier division high-fliers Wantage Town in Saturday’s second round tie at Addison Road.

The match was keenly contested throughout as Wantage made Sports work hard for the few chances they carved out and were quick to punish mistakes that ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides. Despite the defeat it was a good performance for Milner’s men and a useful gauge of the progress made this year.

Wantage came flying out of the traps and capitalised on their pressure when prolific striker Steve Robertson intercepted a poor pass across the edge of the box and showed great composure to fire a first time shot into the top corner of the net leaving Adam Rimmer stranded.

The goal sparked Sports into life and just minutes later they were level. Slick passing between Callum Convey and George Coombes led to a neat through ball for Henry Rose who curled a shot low into the bottom corner of the net.

Sports came back into the game in an end-to-end affair and Sports had the best two chances of the half. Combes had a shot well saved after being put through while Andrew Sidder shot narrowly wide.

But the second half again started poorly for Sports when an attack broke down on the edge of the box and Wantage quickly countered, Robertson broke through but had his shot well saved by Rimmer only for Jack Dunmall to knock the rebound home.

The visitors extended their lead from a corner midway through the second half. Former Banbury United defender Chris Jackson saw his header initially saved by Rimmer but he was unable to hold on to it and the ball rolled into the net.

Henry Rose had a chance to make things interesting but his shot went over the bar with just the keeper to beat.