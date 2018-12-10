Sports boost goal difference as they move up to second

The race for promotion in the UHLSport Hellenic League remains as tight as ever.

Easington Sports missed out on the final day of last season’s Division One West campaign and there is every indication the current title race could go down to the wire.

If goal difference comes into the equation, Sports boosted theirs with a massive victory over basement boys New College Swindon on Saturday. Sports are now up to second place on goal difference behind leaders Cheltenham Saracens and have a game in hand on the leaders who they trail by three points.

Joe Eyre completed a hat-trick as Sports romped to an 11-0 victory at Addison Road where the visiting keeper was prevented from playing by match officials because he had a nose ring!

Sports were 2-0 up after six minutes and that meant New College were never going to get back into the game. The young college side battled to make a game of it right to the end but their young players were no match for Sports who looked like scoring from virtually every foray into the visitors’ half.

Besides Eyre’s hat-trick, there was a brace for Callum Convey and Mike Spaull with Josh Rose, Lloyd Sabin, Joe Coleman and Sean Snelling completing the rout. The result could have been more with several squandered chances in the second half including a missed penalty. The deputising keeper made a string of good saves to also keep the score down.

Although New College rarely threatened, Sports had some fine spells of link-up play that would have unlocked better opposition defences. Manager Ben Milner was pleased with the result and the number of goals scored which will certainly boost goal difference which might play a part come the end of the season.

Sports travel to Newent Town on Saturday looking to pick up another three points.