Sports are back on top after Hill hits five goals

Easington Sports are back on top of the UHLSport Hellenic League.

The Division One West leaders head to Thornbury Town on Saturday with a three-point advantage over the three teams behind them.

Charlie Hill bagged five goals as Sports thumped North Leigh 10-3 on Saturday but they had to twice come from behind against a side who were reduced to ten players early in the game. Callum Convey completed a hat-trick while Joe Eyre and Craig Robinson completed the scoring.

But Sports were shocked when Bradley Walton raced clear to beat the advancing Joe White. The game swung Sports’ way when Henry Chesterman had an altercation with Dan Watkin and was sent off.

Sports drew level when Hill scored following a mix-up between the keeper and a defender. But North Leigh deservedly regained the lead when Walton again showed good pace and skill to get the better of the visitors’ defence, White could only parry his low cross to Ashley Andrews for a simple tap-in.

Sports ended the half on top and turned it around with goals from Convey, Eyre and Hill.

After the restart, the goals came at regular intervals. Eyre delivered several good early balls into the box. Hill completed his second hat-trick in as many games before going on to get two more goals by the end of the game.

It was all too easy in the end but Sports will need to show much greater concentration and discipline across the pitch than they did on Saturday with two very difficult matches coming up, starting with Thornbury.