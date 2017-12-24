Solitary point leaves Ford with mixed feelings

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was left with mixed feelings following Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League point at Biggleswade Town.

Ricky Johnson missed a penalty before the Puritans fell behind to Robbie Parker’s opener but Luke Carnell rescued a late premier division point in the 1-1 draw. Oxford United trainee Niall Clayton took over from Jack Harding, who was rested.

We’ve gone behind again in a game in which the opposition had no right to be in it Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “It’s just a case of gathering points and we’ve got another one.

“We’ve gone behind again in a game in which the opposition had no right to be in it. After we missed a penalty they got in behind us when we were stretched but that was the only threat to us.

“We’re lacking some balance on the left at the moment but that didn’t make any difference to the way we played. Biggleswade couldn’t cope with us, in particular Tom Winters, but you can’t go behind when you’re in control.

“It happens to all teams but it’s happening too often to us. The players showed great character to get something on a pitch that was difficult to create chances on and it was a fantastic header from Luke Carnell.”

As for Jack Harding’s omission, Ford added: “Jack Harding has been carrying an injury for a few weeks, he needed a rest, physically and mentally. I had the opportunity to bring Niall Clayton into the club and he had a very good debut but Jack has been outstanding for this club and he will be again.”