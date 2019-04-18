Sinnott back as Puritans look to the club’s future

There will be big changes at Banbury United next season with the club introducing several new roles at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

The biggest change will see Mike Ford’s former assistant manager Andy Sinnott return as director of football.

Sinnott has a wealth of experience in the game as a player and manager at senior and junior levels.

His over-arching role will be to ensure that a quality training, development and education process is put in place to the benefit of players, teams and the football club as a whole.

As well as working at all levels in the club, Sinnott will play a key role in player recruitment, not only with the first team. He will work closely with the senior youth system and development team to produce players for the first team.

Sinnott will also oversee a team of scouts working on behalf of the club in all neighbouring counties and beyond, including Lee Sullivan, previously chief scout at Kidderminster Harriers, in the Midlands.

The club’s scouting and recruitment system will be supported by Mark Timms and Ricky Rea Junior. They will underpin and support the work being done by the scouts.

