Shamsi returns on-loan to bolster Puritans’ squad

Ravi Shamsi has returned to Banbury United for a second two-month loan spell from Maidenhead United.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder originally joined United in the summer of 2017. After making 22 appearances and scoring five goals for the Puritans he left for Chesham United.

He rejoined the club on a two-month loan at the start of this season and made a further 11 appearances for the club, scoring five goals. He had been on loan at Halesowen Town.

Shamsi will be in the squad for Tuesday’s Evo-Stik League South game against AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium where manager Mike Ford will be looking for his side to build on the weekend’s draw at Coalville Town.

Ford said: “When you are on a poor run you look at what you need in your side. I go back to the start of the season when we had pace up front and Ravi [Shamsi] gave us that, along with Greg Kaziboni.

“It was probably the right time for Ravi to come back and hopefully he can help us kick-on now that we’re back to how where we were at the start of the season.”