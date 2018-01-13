Sandy strikes twice Puritans go nap at Stortford

Banbury United bounced back from their midweek defeat at Farnborough to pick up all three Evo-Stik Southern League points at Bishops Stortford.

Elliot Sandy bagged a brace as the Puritans won Saturday’s premier division clash 5-0.

United got off to the best of starts going ahead in the sixth minute when Ricky Johnson headed the ball on to Conor McDonough who laid it back into the path of Jack Self who crossed for Sandy to head home from 12 yards past Tyler McCarthy.

United continued to have the better of the game as the half developed and doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark when Charlie Hawtin’s cross was headed down by Johnson for Sandy who struck the ball home from ten yards.

United increased their lead a minute later when another excellent cross from Hawtin was headed goalwards by Johnson at the far post with McDonagh slotting the ball home from close range at the opposite post.

Stortford went close when a Jason Williams header from a corner was cleared off the line.

But United totally dominated at the start of the second half and went further ahead in the 58th minute. A corner from Hawtin was met by Luke Carnell on the edge of the six-yard box and, although his effort was blocked on the line, the ball rebounded back to the central defender and he fired home from close range.

Stortford went close when a shot from Darren Foxley from the edge of the area went just wide of Jack Harding’s far post. But United made it 5-0 in the 76th minute when good play down the right between McDonagh and Jordy Ngathe ended with the full-back crossing for substitute Tom Winters to head home the six yards.