Saints will face Wealdstone if they get through

Brackley Town will face Wealdstone in the semi-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy - if they can get past Stockport County at the second attempt.

Saints are bidding for a first ever appearance in the last four and drew 1-1 at Stockport in Saturday’s quarter-final tie. Both goals came in the second half with Lee Ndlovu breaking the deadlock for Saints only for Jimmy Ball to earn County a replay moments later.

Credit to Stockport for coming back at us strongly and with the home crowd behind them, a draw was a fair result Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

“I am pleased with the performance overall,” boss Kevin Wilkin said.

“We did fantastically to get into the lead and it was disappointing not to hold onto the lead longer. Credit to Stockport for coming back at us strongly and with the home crowd behind them, a draw was a fair result.

“We have shown great character and defended brilliantly in front of a big home crowd. We are in the draw with Stockport and let’s see if we can do it in the replay.”

If they get through, Saints will fancy their chances in the two-legged semi-final, having comfortably beaten Wealdstone in the FA Trophy last season.