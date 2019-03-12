Saints sunk by Muntero’s freak goal

Trevor Muntero hit the only goal of the game as Reading City Brackley Town Saints in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Saints began the game on the front foot and dominated possession for the majority of the game. Reading were competitive and they needed the points as much as Saints to help stay in the premier division.

Saints had their first chance when a neat move saw the ball floated into the box where Ryan Knight’s excellent first touch deceived the defender who seemed to use his hand to clear the danger.

The decisive moment in the game came in the 38th minute when Saints were caught one-on-one at the back and Bradley Brown showed good composure, holding up the ball and playing in Muntero who slipped as he shot which caused the ball to loop off his standing foot and over a helpless Ali Worby.

As the interval approached there were several bookings including Knight controversially for simulation. Right on halftime Knight mistimed a challenge and, despite loud protests from the home fan, the referee gave only a warning.

After the restart, Knight had a shot on goal which reared up off of the pitch but Matt Carr pushed the ball around the post.

Saints continued to boss possession, James Hammond’s shot was easy for Carr and Charlie Kille got on the end of Harry Brock’s corner which fell wide of the far post.

Sam Ball shot when perhaps a cross was the better option, Knight was set free and he looped the ball over Carr, the ball hit the post and rebounded to Ball whose follow up was cleared off the line. In added-time another Ball’s shot hit a defender on the line but appeals for a penalty for handball were waved away.

Ardley United drew 1-1 at Virginia Water. Thomas Moore was on target for Ardley while Eddie Lazarczuk scored for the hosts.