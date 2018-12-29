Saints sign off 2018 with a welcome victory

Brackley Town ended a poor run with their first home Vanarama National League North victory since October.

Saints beat Nuneaton Borough 3-1 in a match of forgettable quality but nevertheless plenty of incident and goal chances.

After a scrappy start, bottom of the table Nuneaton went ahead as Saints’ defence failed to clear allowing Ryan Edmunds to finish with ease after 28 minutes. That galvanised Saints who responded with two quick goals to take a lead into the interval.

Matt Lowe drove down the right and found a fine finish between keeper Cam Belford and near post. Four minutes later on-loan striker Liam McAlinden headed in the simplest of chances from close range after Lee Ndlovu had lobbed Belford.

The second half was very open with chances at both ends. Dior Angus saw Danny Lewis tip his fine effort on to the bar while the home side went close to extending the lead as Gaz Dean could not connect with a corner at the far post and further opportunities were spurned.

The crucial third goal came in the 73rd minute when top scorer Jimmy Armson was on hand to apply the finishing touch to Shane Byrne’s deep corner and this proved to be the telling moment. Nuneaton stuck at their task bringing a late close range save by Lewis from Angus and Saints could not capitalise on good chances to extend the lead.

Manager Kevin Wilkin said: “It was obviously good to get over the line for the win. We did not start well but came back strongly having gone behind.

“It was a really open game with lots of goal chances, it is an important three points. Losing Connor Hall to injury was a blow and we will have to assess the situation.”