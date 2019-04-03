Saints see top spot slipping away from them

Brackley Town Saints’ push for the UHLSport Hellenic League title got a setback at Windsor in midweek.

Saints beat Fairford Town 2-1 on Saturday but lost 3-0 in Tuesday’s premier division clash at Stag Meadow where Windsor started the game like a train.

Jack Knight initiated a flowing move which led to a Dan Roberts’ shot that Eddie Cox, deputising for the suspended Ali Worby, did well to tip over the bar. On a great surface both teams played some flowing football, Saints gradually got into the game and George Ball shot inches wide of the post.

Some good approach play was met with defensive resistance by both sides but two minutes before the break Saints squandered possession on the edge of their own box resulting in a Windsor corner which George Gould headed powerfully past Cox at the far post. Matters were compounded seven minutes into the second period when Saints again squandered good possession, this time in the final third.

Windsor broke at pace down the left and a great cross found the division’s top scorer Roberts unmarked at the far post to tap-in to double Winsor’s lead.

Windsor were buoyant and Cox was kept busy. Matters were not helped when Lewis Baldwin was forced to leave the field through injury.

Windsor completed the scoring in the 74th minute when substitute Jack Hall shot past Cox with his first touch following a poor defensive header.

Saints continued to play their football and good movement from Luke Swann led to James Hammond shooting from the edge of the box but his effort was easily dealt with by keeper Harry Sobte.