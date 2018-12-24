Saints regain the number one spot for Christmas

Brackley Town Saints are back in the number one spot in the UHLSport Hellenic League table for Christmas.

A solitary goal from Ryan Knight earned Saints all three points in Saturday’s 1-0 premier division victory at Longlevens.

James Watts was denied by the home keeper and a probing cross from George Ball found Harry Brock but he was not able to get a solid contact on his volley. Saints went close again when James Hammond set Charlie Kille free down the left and his wicked cross only just eluded the onrushing Knight.

On the stroke of halftime the unmarked Knight shot over but Saints took the lead shortly after the restart. Brock ran purposefully through midfield before his intended pass was deflected in the opposite direction into the path of Knight who finished calmly past the keeper.

Saints nearly doubled their lead when Hammond and Ball linked up but the unmarked Knight saw his shot roll agonisingly past the post and Josh Bowden was denied by the keeper.