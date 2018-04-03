Saints must bounce back to keep in touch with top two

Saints travel to Curzon Ashton for Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash on the back of their first defeat in ten outings.

Getting above the top two was always a big ask with so many games to play against top ten sides but we will continue to try to win each game that we play Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Town’s run of eight wins and two draws came to an end at Kidderminster Harriers who moved into fourth place. Saints remain in third spot following Monday’s defeat which came three days after the stalemate with fellow promotion contenders Harrogate Town.

Harriers came from behind to beat Saints 2-1 in Monday’s clash at Aggborough where all the goals came late in the second half with Dan Bradley bagging the winner.

Looking back on Monday’s defeat, Wilkin said: “It was disappointing especially after getting into a leading position. Kidderminster are a good side who work the ball well.

“The goal to level it was one you can do nothing about, it was a terrific goal that rocked us back. They had a lot of possession but when Jimmy [Armson] came on we changed our shape a bit and it had a good effect.

“Getting above the top two was always a big ask with so many games to play against top ten sides but we will continue to try to win each game that we play. We want to cement the highest position in the league that we can.”