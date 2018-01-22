Saints must be at their best for test with the leaders

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows his side will have to be at their best for Saturday’s showdown with Salford City.

Saints go into Saturday’s clash with the Vanarama National League North leaders on the back of another frustrating draw. It was their tenth of the season and it came at Tamworth where they could come away with a point in the 1-1 draw, courtesy of James Armson’s late equaliser.

Having drawn at St James Park in September, the two sides could not be separated again much to the frustration of the visitors who enjoyed the greater possession and saw a highly debatable offside decision deny them a fine first half goal.

Saints made a blistering start with Tamworth unable to gain a toe-hold in the game. Lee Ndlovu headed just wide from Shane Byrne’s free-kick and Armson’s shot hit the bar.

But Saints could not make their early dominance count and it was Tamworth who worked their way into the game and scored first, Callum Powell tapping home in the 37th minute after Dan Turner had shot fiercely. Saints looked to have equalised through Aaron Williams just before the break but it was disallowed for an offside flag.

In the second period Tamworth went close as Connor Taylor’s cross needed just a touch and Darryl Knights’ free-kick brought a good save from Danny Lewis. Glenn Walker’s shot was not held by debutant keeper Jack Stevens and Williams almost nipped in before an 84th minute goalmouth scramble was eventually settled when Armson fired into the net for his third goal in four games.

Tamworth defended well throughout and proved tough, physical opponents on the day. Substitute Bradley Reid went close to getting an added-time winner at the far post but that would have been an injustice as Saints chalked up a tenth draw of the season, no side has drawn more.

Wilkin said: “We deserved to be in front at halftime and had a perfectly legitimate goal ruled out. Maybe at the end of the season this will prove to be a valuable point.

“It is frustrating to take just a single point from a game we dominated but we went behind and had to stay focused. We won’t lie down and we had to keep going.”