Saints get back to winning ways against basement boys

Brackley Town got back to winning ways in Vanarama National League North.

Saints beat basement boys North Ferriby United 3-0 in Tuesday’s game which provided plenty of intrigue ahead of kick-off. But it ended in a straightforward win for Saints who claimed the three points to close the gap on leaders Salford City and Harrogate Town as they extended their season-long unbeaten home record.

A lunchtime inspection passed the pitch fit to play but after several hours of steady rain through the afternoon the referee called the match off shortly after 6pm only to reverse his decision 45 minutes later. Kick-off was delayed but when the action got underway Saints took a fourth minute lead, top scorer Aaron Williams finding the net after being neatly set up by Lee Ndlovu.

Saints never looked back and Alex Gudger doubled their lead in the 22nd minute, smashing in the rebound after Ndlovu’s shot had cannoned back off keeper Ross Durrant who had saved well.

Ferriby, with just the solitary win to their name all season, came out after the break with greater resolve and physicality, and to their credit never gave up. But Saints increased their lead in the 70th minute following a delightful passage of play, in which Kevin Wilkin’s side switched play from left to right before Ellis Myles crossed low for Jimmy Armson to find the bottom corner of the net.