Saints close the gap ahead of big promotion clash

Brackley Town can close the gap to Harrogate Town to just two points in Friday’s Vanarama National League North clash.

Saints also have two games in hand on Harrogate following Tuesday night’s action. Saints beat Boston United 4-1 but Harrogate lost against Spennymoor Town while leaders Salford City beat Blyth Spartans to go four points clear.

We made some changes tonight and now have a deeper squad than I’ve had before so we have some options which is a good position to be in with so many games coming up Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

With a hectic period coming up over Easter, manager Kevin Wilkin rang the changes following Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final success. Despite the changes, Saints came out with what was ultimately a convincing victory overcoming the early loss of defender Alex Gudger to injury.

Boston offered little in the way of goal threat in a goal-less first period, Saints went closest through Andy Brown’s header and Jordan Nicholson’s shot that was saved by Jon Stewart.

The Pilgrims built some momentum after the interval and Brad Abbott brought a fine one-handed save from Danny Lewis before Saints broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when Shep Murombedzi fired home from a rebound, his second goal in three appearances.

Saints doubled their lead four minutes later through Nicholson on his first appearance since signing on-loan from Barnet. Nicholson was twice denied by Stewart before finally finding the net.

Aaron Williams added his 33rd goal of the season three minutes later with a smart finish after good work by Matt Lowe.

Boston pulled a goal back in added-time, Jordan Keane’s 25 yard shot beat Lewis via the post but Saints struck back immediately as substitute Jimmy Armson rounded off an excellent passing movement with a clinical finish.

Wilkin said: “It was a strange game in some ways. We restricted Boston to very few chances but just as they began to threaten a little we scored our first goal and in the end won comfortably.

“We made some changes tonight and now have a deeper squad than I’ve had before so we have some options which is a good position to be in with so many games coming up.”