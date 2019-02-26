Saints back on track ahead of clash

Brackley Town Saints are back up to third place in the UHLSport Hellenic League ahead of this weekend’s big clash with second-placed Wantage Town.

Saints returned from Lydney Town with all three premier division points following a 2-1 victory on Saturday. Leaders Brimscombe & Thrupp are six points clear but have played three more games than their pursuers and five teams remain in the title race.

Saints had the first opportunity when Harry Brock’s corner eluded Josh Bowden and Sam Ball. Bowden’s pin-point cross found Ryan Knight who caught his volley perfectly but the keeper made a fine save.

James Hammond broke away down the left and found Knight who shot wide before Saints finally got the goal that their dominance just past the half-hour mark when Hammond hooked the ball through for James Watts who pulled it back for Knight to smash home. Saints nearly extended their lead when George Ball struck a fierce drive that the keeper did well to hold on to.

After the restart Ali Worby denied Jordi Sheen and Declan Morcey-Lyne headed the ball over the top.

Lydney had a couple of free-kicks just outside the box but which did not threaten Worby’s goal while Saints looked comfortable without really threatening.

In the final minute of normal time, George Ball showed a clean pair of heels and smacked a vicious cross across goal which completely caught out the Lydney right back who kneed the ball into his own net. Deep into stoppages Saints lost concentration at the back for the first time and were punished when Morcey-Lyne hit a fine drive into the bottom corner of the net.

Antonio Gerrish struck the only goal of the game as Shrivenham beat Ardley United 1-0 on Saturday.

Ardley travel to Windsor United on Saturday.