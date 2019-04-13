Robinson’s winner puts Sports within touching distance of the title

Easington Sports are one final day victory away from clinching the UHLSport Hellenic league title.

Ben Milner’s side came from behind to beat Almondsbury 2-1 in Saturday’s Division One West clash at Addison Road where Craig Robinson hit the winner. Mihai Niru gave Almondsbury the first half lead but Andrew Stidder equalised from a stoppage-time penalty and Robinson bagged the winner.

The visitors had a nervous looking Sports on the back foot in the opening stages but both their early chances were gifted by home defenders. Alex Bisp burst into the box and his dangerous low cross saw Sean Snelling’s clearance hit Joe White but sail over the bar before the keeper kept out Lloyd Sabin’s deflected header which looked destined for his own net.

Sports took a while to settle but eventually they did with Tom Smith unable to convert Connor Grant’s deep cross at the far post and Robinson being denied by Jamie Merry. But they fell behind midway through the first half when a quick break ended with Matt Baker releasing Niru who advanced into the box before beating White with a low drive.

White then did well to deny Baker and Niru was off target from 25 yards before Sports equalised on the stroke of halftime when Stidder’s volley was handled in the box. Stidder stepped up to send Merry the wrong way from the ensuing spot-kick.

The goal set Sports up for a strong second half display in which they were always in the ascendency. They enjoyed plenty of possession down the flanks but were unable to find the telling final ball into the box.

Sports twice went close from Charlie Hill corners, Stidder’s volley was saved by Merry who then kept out a header from Smith. But Sports took the lead when another Hill corner produced a scramble in the six-yard box and Robinson slammed the ball home from close range.

Sports went for the crucial third goal with Stidder volleying wide and Hill firing over from a free-kick. They should have wrapped it up late on when substitute George Combes put in an inviting low cross but Grant fired over the bar.