Robinson hits late winner to earn Sports all three points

Craig Robinson bagged the late winner as Easington Sports picked up three vital UHLSport Hellenic League points.

Sports beat Clanfield 85 2-1 in Saturday’s tight and tense Division One West clash at Radcot Road where they lost keeper Adam Rimmer late on through injury.

A forgettable first half was scrappy from start to finish with Clanfield having the better of any chances with Nathan Kimber firing wide and then robbing Dan Watkin before shooting off target. Joe Eyre had the only chance for Sports, breaking into the box before seeing James Domm tip his effort over the bar.

But Sports sat far too deep in the first period and lacked any real threat in the opposition half. Too many long balls came to nothing as the Clanfield defence snuffed them out with ease.

But Sports made the best possible start to the second half, showing real urgency from the resumption. And they soon broke the deadlock when a spell of pressure in the box resulted in Henry Box beating Domm from close range.

Callum Miller robbed Watkin but shot straight at Rimmer before Clanfield equalised. A deep cross from Conor Tilsley found Adam Pendall, Rimmer saved his initial header but the Clanfield skipper netted from the rebound.

Sports needed the three points and pushed for the winner. They went close when George Coombes headed wide at the far post from Lloyd Sabin’s deep cross and the young striker dragged a shot just past the far post after being set up by Charlie Hill.

Sabin headed wide from Callum Convey’s far post corner but Sports were not to be denied. The winner arrived when Mike Spaull and Coombes combined well in the box and Robinson drove a fierce shot into the far corner of the net.

Rimmer was forced off in the closing stages after injuring his shoulder and Niall Higgins took over between the posts but was untroubled as Sports saw the game out.