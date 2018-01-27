Rampant Bulls complete the double over the Puritans

Banbury United were unable to give manager Mike Ford the return he wanted at Edgar Street where Hereford ran out comfortable winners.

The Bulls completed the double over United in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash. Hereford won 3-0 in the premier division contest and it was as comfortable as the final score line suggested for the promotion chasers in front of nearly 3,000.

After a quiet opening, Hereford began to get on top with a succession of corners. In the 12th minute a corner from the right was only cleared out as far as Jamie Bird who let fly with an excellent shot into the bottom corner of the net.

United’s most promising move of the half came when a low cross from Jack Self was picked up by Ricky Johnson on the edge of the area. The skipper turned sharply and did well to make room for a shot bringing out a good save from Martin Horsell.

Hereford twice went close to extending their lead when a shot from Bird from 25 yards was headed away by Luke Carnell a couple of yards in front of the goal line. Pablo Heysham also shot from the edge of the area and his effort went just wide of the far post as Hereford looked for the crucial second goal.

United offered little going forward in the first 20 minutes of the second half and it was comfortable for Hereford.

But the home side had to wait until the 67th minute to get the second goal, which always looked likely. It came from the penalty spot after substitute Jordy Ngathe impeded Haysham with John Mills converting the ensuing spot-kick.

The result had never looked in much doubt since halftime but it certainly was put beyond any in the 77th minute when Keyon Reffell hit a superb strike from the edge of the area across Jack Harding into the far corner of the net.

Self shot over the bar from 20 yards but it was too little too late and it was a comfortable afternoon for the championship chasing home side and a rather disappointing one United.