Puritans will be heading south again next season

Banbury United now know where they will be heading next season.

The FA has confirmed league allocations and, with an extra division being added at this level, it has meant a large degree of reorganisation. The Southern League will have control of two of the four divisions and United have been placed in the southern section.

There are no massive hitters this time apart from Weymouth but it will be another tough division Puritans boss Mike Ford

The names of the divisions have yet to be confirmed but the clubs coming into the division are Poole Town, relegated from Vanarama National League South, four clubs transferred from the Isthmian League – Harrow Borough, Hendon, Metropolitan Police and Staines Town – and Walton Casuals, promoted from Isthmian League Division One South.

Promoted from Southern League Division One East are Beaconsfield Town and Hartley Wintney, and from Division One West are Salisbury, Swindon Supermarine and Taunton Town.

Boss Mike Ford said: “I thought we may be in the Midland division so I’m slightly surprised. There are a lot of venues we’ve been to before which is good but I’m looking at it as a brand new start.

“There are no massive hitters this time apart from Weymouth but it will be another tough division.”