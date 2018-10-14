Puritans thwart Waders to earn another point

Banbury United returned from unbeaten Biggleswade Town with a hard-earned point in Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South stalemate.

The Waders are still the only side unbeaten in premier division central but the hosts had the better chances. It was United’s second successive stalemate as they struggle to create and take chances.

The first clear-cut chance came on the half-hour mark when Peter Clark set-up Martel Powell and his cross was flicked wide by Joe White. It was the only genuine opening in a dour first half, one in which the Waders finished on top.

Biggleswade squandered two more opportunities after the restart, with Clark missing an easy tap-in and Powell blasting over from close range. United offered little in the final third but worked hard for their point.