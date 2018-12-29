Puritans sign off year with back-to-back defeats

Banbury United slipped to back-to-back Evo-Stik League South defeats, going down 2-0 at Halesowen Town.

Second half goals from Daniel Sweeney and veteran striker Lee Hughes were enough to see Halesowen take all three premier division central points on Saturday, their first win in nine outings.

Manager Mike Ford stuck with the same starting line-up from the Boxing Day defeat at Stratford Town and one which had begun the previous three games.

Greg Kaziboni saw plenty of the ball but chances were scarce in the first half and the only one of note saw Charlie Wise’s header from Giorgio Rasulo’s free-kick was comfortably saved by Daniel Platt.

But two goals after the restart swung the game Halesowen’s way. Sweeney broke the deadlock and six minutes later Hughes was on hand to apply the final touch.

United rallied late on, substitute Mark Bell crossed for Ricky Johnson whose header was saved by Platt, Rasulo fired over moments later and Kaziboni had a shot blocked. But there was no way back for United who ended 2018 with consecutive defeats following an unbeaten eight-match run.