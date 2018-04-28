Puritans pick up a point on the final day of the campaign

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has been crying out for clean sheets and his side duly obliged with one on the final day of the Evo-Stik Southern League season.

But it wasn’t enough to earn the Puritans all three premier division points following Saturday’s stalemate at Tiverton Town.

United’s final game saw them produce a very good first half performance at Tiverton albeit there was nothing tangible to show for it.

They soon had the better of the game and went close when a cross from Tom Winters saw Leam Howards get up at the far post but his header deflected of a defender’s head to go just wide.

United began to dominate and went even closer when Jordy Ngathe’s cross saw Luke Carnell’s header at the far post well saved by Tiverton keeper Liam Armstrong. United had the ball in the back of the net just before the break but Howards was clearly offside as he finished from close range.

The second half began as the first had finished with United very much on top. A low cross from the impressive Amer Awadh saw a shot from the incoming Charlie Wise lack the direction to overly trouble Armstrong who saved comfortably.

Moments later Ngathe let fly with a fierce shot from the edge of the area, the ball going just inches wide of the far post.

Tiverton came more into the game as the half developed and, with them also looking for a goal to finish the season with three points, it became a very open and entertaining affair.

United should have got the three points when Adwah’s low cross from the edge of the six-yard box picked out the incoming Stephane Ngamvoulou who somehow managed to put the ball over the bar from close range when it looked easier to score.