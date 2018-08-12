Puritans make their point on opening day

Banbury United boss Mike Ford saw his side to take a point on the opening day of the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League campaign.

The Puritans drew 1-1 at Rushall Olympic in Saturday’s Central Division clash. Ravi Shamsi gave United a 21st minute lead with a super goal which the visitors held until seven minutes from the end when Daniel Waldron equalised following a corner.

Speaking to Puritans Radio, Ford said: “It’s a good start to get a point away from home on the opening day and gives some idea as to what we can expect in this division.

“From the outset we thought it was going to be a tough opening game and that’s how it turned out. But I felt we were excellent, we marshalled the game really well and I cannot recall my keeper making a save.

“Ravi’s goal was fantastic and it gave us something to hold on to. Rushall are a well-drilled side and have got experience in key areas of the pitch.

“We had a game plan which worked and we nullified them for long periods up until the late equaliser and I’m sure they felt they deserved the draw. But it was a very tight game and my players showed a lot of maturity.”

Now Ford will be looking for his side to build on that when they entertain Halesowen Town on Tuesday.