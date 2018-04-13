Puritans get back to winning ways with four-goal blast

Banbury United got back to winning ways in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

The Puritans thumped Stratford Town 4-0 in Thursday’s rearranged premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

United’s task was made much easier by the early dismissal of Stratford keeper Louis Connor and Mike Ford’s side took full advantage to hit two goals in each half.

Connor received his marching orders on the quarter of an hour mark after bringing down Amer Awadh in the area. Elliot Sandy competently converted the ensuing spot-kick.

Stratford responded well though to conceding and being down to ten men. They were unfortunate not to equalise when Eddwin Ahenkorah hit the post with a shot from the edge of the area and when Mike Taylor was put through on goal but his attempt to lift the ball over Jack Harding did not quite have enough on it and his effort was saved by the United keeper.

United got on top towards the end of the half though and Leam Howards shot just inches over the bar from 18 yards. The second goal that United had been threatening for a while arrived in the first minute of stoppage-time when Ricky Johnson headed home a cross.

The result was effectively put beyond any serious doubt two minutes after the restart when a Jordy Ngathe cross was headed back across goal by Johnson to the far post where Howards nodded the ball home. The goal of the game in the 75th minute and involved good play from Ngathe and a great run and finish from Awadh.