Puritans boss Ford adds two players to his squad

Banbury United manager Mike Ford has added two players to his squad and released one.

Central midfielder Edmund Hottor joins the Puritans from Kettering Town and left-back Matt Taylor arrived on-loan from Oxford United. But Marvin Martin has left the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

The 25-year-old Hotter played for the youth team of Italian side Triestina before making his senior debut for the then Series B side as a 16-year-old in 2009, going on to make a further two appearances at senior level for them before joining AC Milan in 2010.

He never made a senior appearance for the Italian giants in his six years at the club but had loan spells with lower level Italian sides Lanciano, Nocerina and Venezia.

In, 2016 Hottor signed for Inter Milan and had loan spells with Portuguese sides Athletico CP and AD Fafe before playing last season for Maltese club Sliema Wanderers.

Hottor joined Kettering Town this season and made five appearances, including starting against United in the Southern League Cup win in October.

Hotter is cup-tied so is ruled out of Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie with Hayes & Yeading but Taylor has been cleared to play.

The 19-year-old was a scholar at Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County in 2016. He had a three month loan spell with then National League North side Gainsborough Trinity.

After being released by Derby at the end of last season, he joined Oxford and has been playing for their under-23 side.