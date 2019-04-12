Promotion credentials will be put to the test on travels

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows his side face a tough examination of their promotion credentials on the road.

Saints remain third in Vanarama National League North but face successive trips to the two teams directly below them in the table.

Wilkin’s boys travel to fourth-placed Spennymoor Town on Saturday and three days later head to Altrincham, who are on a similar run to Saints.

Wilkin said: “They’re going to be two massive games and I’m sure will have a bearing on who finishes where.

“Spennymoor haven’t been doing so well of late but Altrincham are in similar form to ourselves, so they’re two tough games for us.

“But we’re in good form so we’ll take a lot of confidence from that.”