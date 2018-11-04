Poor second half display lets Puritans down again

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was left frustrated by another second half collapse which proved so costly as his side’s poor run continued.

The Puritans slipped to their third straight Evo-Stik League South defeat on Saturday. United lost 2-0 in Saturday’s premier division central clash at in-form Redditch United where once again a first goal was quickly followed by a second to end any hopes of getting something from the game.

Too many times our first half performances, which have generally been good, are forgotten because of our second half displays Puritans boss Mike Ford

Brendon Bunn broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute and nine minutes later Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham doubled Redditch’s lead.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “In the first half we played with confidence and without fear. But after we conceded in the second half we decided not to pass the ball and then we let in the second goal.

“That’s been our problem all season, we don’t have the backbone to cope with adversity and disappointment. Too many times our first half performances, which have generally been good, are forgotten because of our second half displays.

“There have been so many times when we’ve been the better team in the first half but failed to take advantage of that and crumbled in the second half when questions get asked of us. We’re not answering those questions at the moment.”