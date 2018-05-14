Poor decision making was to blame says Wilkin

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin blamed poor decision making at both ends of the pitch for his side’s Vanarama National League North play-off final defeat at Harrogate Town.

A first half brace from Dominic Knowles and a second half goal from the league’s player of the season Joe Leesley sunk Saints 3-0 at the CNG Stadium.

Knowles took his goals tally to an incredible nine in three home games, the first from the penalty spot and the second from close range. And a fine team goal ended with Leesley clinically netting from close range midway through the second half.

Wilkin said: “Up until the penalty it was quite a close game and there wasn’t a lot in it. But when the crucial moments came along we didn’t come up with the goods and that’s the reality of it.

“We allowed the game to move away from us, when you don’t take your chances in big games you end up with a result like that. We always knew it was going to be tough game but we gave away poor goals through poor decision making, that’s what has ultimately cost us.

“You can’t keep giving sides chances but even after going 2-0 down we had chances to get back into the game but we didn’t take them. We had a couple of efforts cleared off the line but Harrogate were always in a comfortable position and we came up short for whatever reason.”