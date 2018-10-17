Performance pleases Ford despite result

Despite seeing his side miss out on getting anything from Tuesday’s trip to Barwell, Banbury United boss Mike Ford was pleased with the performance.

Ford said: “Although we got a point at Biggleswade, we didn’t play that well but at Barwell we did.

“We changed the system to try and get the players on the ball. We played how I want my team to play and we scored a great goal.

“In the second half we had several opportunities to get the second goal but were let down by poor passes or poor decision making. We weren’t ruthless enough in those areas and after that period we didn’t get on the ball and dictate the game.”

Changing to a 3-5-2 formation, Ford was encouraged by some good displays from several players, none more so than Harry Whitehead, who made his league debut for the club in place of the injured Lee Henderson and produced a polished performance as part of the central defensive trio.

Ford added: “I was very pleased with lost of aspects of our play, there were some good performances. Harry Whitehead came in for his debut at this level and wasn’t phased by it, I know I can trust him even those he’s only 18, and he’s versatile.”

Whitehead returned to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium from Kidlington, along with Darius Browne, who was on the bench at Barwell. Former United manager Ady Fuller resigned as manager of Kidlington on Monday.

Prolific striker John Mills will stay at United on-loan from Bath City until January. The 28-year-old striker joined Bath this season from Hereford, where he bagged 140 goals.