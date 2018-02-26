New boys impress Ford despite late setback

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was full of praise for two debutants despite dropping a couple of Evo-Stik Southern League points against Kings Langley.

Jorrell Johnson headed the stoppage-time equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Elliot Sandy gave United the second half lead in the premier division clash from the penalty spot but Johnson headed home the late equaliser.

On-loan Queens Park Rangers keeper Martin Herdman took over from the injured Jack Harding while new signing Paul Stonehouse came straight into the starting line-up at left-back.

Ford said: “I spoke to Martin Herdman briefly on the phone on Friday, he didn’t know any of the players but he was excellent. He’s been playing for Queens Park Rangers under-23 side but not had that much football recently, so it was good for him to play.

“Paul Stonehouse defends well and is good on the ball. He is composed and will make us a better team. For a debut, he was excellent for us.”