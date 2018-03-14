Murombedzi hits winner to keep Saints rolling on

Shep Murombedzi hit the winner as Brackley Town made it four straight Vanarama National League North wins, coming from behind to beat Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday.

Saints emerged 2-1 victors with all three goals coming in the first half as they closed the gap on the top two to just four points.

The game never quite came to life but Saints will not be complaining as they headed for home with three more points in the bag.

Trinity took an early lead with Nicky Walker’s ninth minute goal scrambled in from Craig King’s cross. Walker only signed from Shaw Lane last week and has already made his mark in Lee Sinnott’s side with two goals in two games for the Blues.

But Saints hit back with two goals before halftime.

Aaron Williams grabbed his 31st goal of the season on the half-hour mark after a neat exchange from a corner between Shane Byrne and Jimmy Armson. Byrne picked out Williams at the far post where Saints’ top scorer headed home.

On the stroke of halftime Murombedzi got his first goal for the club in his second full appearance. Completely unmarked, Murombedzi found the net from Armson’s cross and that turned out to be the winner.

Lee Ndlovu had to be replaced by Matt Lowe just past the hour mark before Glenn Walker’s fine effort was scrambled away by keeper Henrich Ravas. Ravas was again called into action to keep out what would have been an own goal.

Substitute Nathan Jarman hit a spectacular overhead kick that earned his side a late corner but nothing came from it as Saints’ defence remained rock solid. Seven minutes were added to account for several stoppages for injuries but Gainsborough could not find a way back.