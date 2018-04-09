Murombedzi and Walker keep Saints stay in touch with top two

Kevin Wilkin’s side recorded a first win in three visits to Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium to keep pace with the Vanarama National League North top two on a day when the top six sides all won.

A goal in each half saw Saints comfortably home against a Curzon side fighting relegation. Shep Murombedzi scored his third goal in six appearances after just 12 minutes to set Saints on their way, neatly finishing after keeper Cameron Mason could only push out Shane Byrne’s well struck free-kick after Jimmy Armson had been brought down.

Aaron Williams had already passed up an opportunity to put the visitors ahead bringing a sharp save from Mason to his left with the striker one-on-one with the keeper in only the fourth minute.

Matt Lowe was well placed to increase the advantage on the half-hour mark but poked over as Gaz Dean’s header from Byrne’s corner fell kindly. Curzon’s best chance came early when Matthew Regan brought a good save from Danny Lewis low at his near post and Williams was on defensive duty to block Ryan Brooke’s effort.

A lively opening to the second half saw Jake Dunwoody weave a path through Saints’ defence before his shot was smartly saved by Lewis. Lowe created danger, twice carrying the ball into the Curzon area.

Saints doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Adam Walker intercepted a cross-field pass and raced through before firing home via the post.

Aaron Williams missed a couple of chances before Murombedzi shot over. Lowe dragged his shot wide and late on substitute Joe Iaciofano was set up by Ellis Myles but his shot was blocked as Saints were unable to capitalise on numerous further chances.

“It is an important win for us,” was Wilkin’s verdict: “We had chances to score more goals but it is good to get back to winning ways after last weekend.”