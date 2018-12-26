More frustration for Saints boss Wilkin

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was left frustrated after seeing his side drop two Vanarama National League North points.

Wilkin’s side drew 2-2 with Leamington at St James Park in another enthralling clash on Boxing Day. After three straight defeats, Saints looked to be heading for a much-needed win but Kieran Dunbar bagged the late equaliser.

Brakes took the lead from a penalty converted by Colby Bishop before Saints levelled through Jimmy Armson and Gaz Dean put his side in front before the break. After the restart, Lee Ndlovu saw his penalty saved by Tony Breeden and Dunbar equalised following a goalmouth scramble.

Wilkin said: “It was frustrating again, missing the penalty was a pivotal moment but not just that, we didn’t defend down the sides well enough, giving away the early soft penalty and allowing play to develop for their second goal.

“For all our possession we only had two goals to show for it. One was a tremendous goal from the skipper and we did show great qualities to battle back after falling behind but when we get the opportunity to take the game by the scruff of the neck we’re not doing it.”