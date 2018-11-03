Mooney denies Saints all three points with last-gasp equaliser

Brackley Town were denied back-to-back Vanarama National League wins after they drew 2-2 with Chester at St James Park.

Chester got out of jail with Daniel Mooney’s wonder strike deep in added-time to leave St James Park with a point few would argue the performance had warranted. But Saints will know that they have only themselves to blame having passed up chances to have won the game well before the late denouement.

A tight first half of few chances saw the home side go close in just the second minute as Lee Ndlovu’s shot was well saved at full stretch by Grant Shelton. The goal-less first period gave way to a lively second half as three goals in nine minutes heralded a pulsating final half hour.

Connor Franklin fired Saints into the lead in the 50th minute after Shenton saved well from Ndlovu’s header. But Chester soon levelled as Mooney struck a fierce effort from 20 yards beyond Danny Lewis’ despairing dive.

Saints regained the lead in the 59th minute. Matt Lowe’s mazy run found Shane Byrne who coolly finished the move off for the midfielder’s third goal of the week.

Saints had fine chances to extend the lead as Byrne and then Jimmy Armson were off target when well placed before an explosive finish to the match. In the fourth minute of added-time Mooney swivelled on the edge of the area to hit a volley which dipped under the bar to the delight of Chester supporters who headed home with a point that had seemed out of reach.