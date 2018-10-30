Milner knows Sports can’t afford to drop more points

Easington Sports manager Ben Milner will be looking for his side to get back on track in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Sports travel to Clanfield 85 on Saturday looking to get three Division One West points to close the gap on leaders Cheltenham Saracens.

This season we have to look for three points in every game and we’ve got the squad to do it Sports manager Ben Milner

The leaders inflicted the only defeat of the season so far on Milner’s men to go top last month. Since then, Sports have been involved in three cup competitions, which has seen them slip down to fourth in the table.

And, with only 13 teams in the division, it means every game is one that Sports have to look to get three points from. And Milner says his side can only afford one more slip – if that – if they are to remain in title contention.

Milner said: “I told the players at the start of the season that I’d be disappointed if we didn’t win the league this season, let alone get promoted. But with the division having only 13 teams now it means we can’t afford to drop many points.

“Normally, in any league you look to win your home games and take a point away. But this season we have to look for three points in every game and we’ve got the squad to do it.

“We’ve got a run of four or five league games now and the aim is to win them all. But Clanfield are always a tough side, home or away, so I’m surprised they are only mid-table.”

Sports came from behind to win their final Division One West Subsidiary Cup group match 2-1 at Kidlington Development on Monday.

Kidlington took the lead but Sports won it with two late goals from George Coombes and Joe Eyre.

Milner added: “We played some really good football in the first half and we couldn’t work out how were behind in the game. It’s a useful competition, especially with so few league games, and also gives us the chance to utilise the squad.”