Milner bags last minute winner to keep Sports in the race

Easington Sports go into tonight’s (Monday) clash at Cheltenham Saracens still in the promotion race.

But it took a last minute winner from player-manager Ben Milner to turn it around in Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash with Pewsey Vale. Sports came from behind to win 2-1 in Saturday’s Division One West game at Addison Road where all three goals came in the closing stages.

Both sides struggled in the first half although Mike Spaull and Sam Grant linked up well to create some good early balls into the box that were only lacking a final touch. There was also an appeal for a penalty when Charlie Hill showed quick feet on the ball before being clumsily tackled.

Pewsey, who looked a completely different side to the one that beat Sports earlier this month, came back into the game and were the best side up to halftime.

Adam Rimmer had to be alert to claim and clear a number of balls into the box as Pewsey continued to play directly into top scorer Lee Smith. James Blake beat the offside trap before poking a shot just past the on rushing Rimmer but it hit the post.

Changes needed to be made at halftime and an injury to James Lambert saw Tom Smith come on with a change to the formation. Smith allowed Hill and James Montague to break forward much quicker but Pewsey continued to defend well and Sports were limited to scuffed chances or blocked shots.

With 15 minutes to go Josh Fowler finished well from a counter attack at a time when Sports were having their best spell. Milner brought himself and Craig Pearman on as the pressure increased.

In the 87th minute Reece Bayliss was brought down in the box and he converted the ensuing spot-kick. Deep into stoppage-time, Bayliss crossed for Montague to head back across goal for Milner to volley home.