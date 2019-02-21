Long trip worth it as Saints seal another three points

It was a long trip but was well worth it for Brackley Town.

A goal in each half earned Kevin Wilkin’s side a vital 2-0 victory at Darlington in Wednesday’s Vanarama National League North clash. That made it eight wins from nine games in all competitions and lifted Saints back into fourth place.

Will Smith’s own goal on the stroke of halftime gave Saints the breakthrough after Darlington had started well without bringing Danny Lewis into action. Gaz Dean’s header struck the bar as Saints fought their way into the game before Shane Byrne’s free-kick forced Smith into heading past his keeper Jonny Maddison.

After the restart, former Saints midfielder Jordan Nicholson’s shot demanded a first save of the game from Lewis on the hour mark before Shaun Jeffers’ lobbed shot struck Maddison’s bar.

Daniel Nti replaced Jeffers and he made the points safe in the 78th minutes, finishing neatly after Byrne’s free-kick was helped on by Matt Lowe and Connor Hall for the substitute to score.

The 400 mile round trip was all the more bearable with three precious points on board for the return journey.