Lift-off for Puritans as they get mojo back

One swallow does not make a summer but Banbury United boss Mike Ford feels his side are ready to take off again.

The Puritans travel to St Ives Town for Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South clash boosted by their first premier division central win since September.

We’ve got to show the attacking performance we showed in the first half and the resilience we displayed in the second half on Saturday Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford’s side went one better than the one point they picked up at Coalville Town on Saturday by getting all three against AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday.

Steve Diggin finally got off the mark for his new club as his solitary goal was enough to send the fans home happy at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

The pressure had been mounting in recent weeks but United’s performance on Tuesday suggested they can now look forward with more optimism now.

Ford said: “It’s four points in two games and we’ve got to go again on Saturday.

“The pitch is tight at St Ives and it’s going to be another tough game, as they all are in this division.

“We’ve got to show the attacking performance we showed in the first half against Rushden and the resilience we displayed in the second half. We’ll have a light training session on Thursday with perhaps a shooting session!”

United will be without Edmund Hottor at St Ives following his red card on his debut at Coalville.

Things are looking up. Diggin is off the mark, Ravi Shamsi is back and Greg Kaziboni has turned down a seven-day approach from Diamonds.

Ford said: “We had a seven-day approach for Greg Kaziboni which caused us a bit of hassle but he’s staying and he showed them what they will miss on Tuesday.”