Leaders’ winning run ended at Ascot

Brackley Town Saints were denied a seventh straight UHLSport League success by Ascot United.

The premier division leaders drew 1-1 on Saturday at Ascot in a closely contested game that either team could have won. Ascot were the dominant force in the first half but Saints hit back with a very solid second half display in which they dominated possession and created most of the clear-cut chances.

Ascot took the early lead when Geoff Kibaki crossed for Harry Laflin to head past Alistair Worby.

Saints struggled to gain and retain possession but Worby, Olly Goddard, Joe Ward and Harry Brock kept Ascot from doubling their advantage.

As the half moved on Saints began to get a foothold in the game. Alex Stott had an effort ruled out as Ryan Knight was offside and went close again with a header that drifted just wide of the post.

Saints started in a much more positive fashion in the second half. Godfrey, Hammond and James Watts finally found space in midfield.

Saints went close when Hammond broke free on the left and cut the ball back to the on-rushing Watts whose shot was blocked. Ball collected the rebound and cut inside but could not get his shot on target.

Hammond’s cross was just too far ahead of Knight who then saw his rising shot fly just over.

Ascot created a couple of chances when Nathan Minhas shot wide and was then denied by Worby. But Saints equalised when Godfrey found Stott who delicately controlled the ball and beat the keeper.

Saints continued to press Knight shot wide, as did Hammond and Goddard came close to getting on the end of two Brock corners.

Ascot had a great opportunity to steal it when Minhas broke through but Worby made a brilliant save with his legs while Goddard headed just wide from a corner.