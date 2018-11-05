Leaders see unbeaten run ended

Brackley Town Saints saw their unbeaten UHLSport Hellenic League run ended at Fairford Town.

The premier division leaders lost 2-1 on Saturday.

Dan Bailey’s 40 yarder was tipped over by Ali Worby and from the resulting corner James Watts had to clear off the line to prevent an own goal from Joe Ward.

A good passage of play resulted in a James Hammond strike which was too high before Harrison Ellis came off his line to thwart Ryan Knight.

Fairford broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when a quick break ended with Jon Thomas calmly slotting into the corner of the net despite Worby getting a hand to the ball.

The remainder of the half saw Fairford continuing to press and squeeze space while Saints struggled to find the way through. On the stroke of halftime, a corner from Harry Brock to the far post saw Olly Goddard unable to direct his header on target.

The second half started well for Saints with a great move seeing George Ball set free down the right. His cross was met first time by Kille who volleyed back across goal towards Alex Stott who was just unable to get on the end of it.

Fairford went close when Jack Beardsell’s first time shot was brilliantly saved by Worby. Hammond created space on the left but his shot was again too high and Ball’s shot drifted high and wide.

Kille’s shot from 30 yards was saved by Ellis but Fairford increased their lead in the 74th minute. A long ball was flicked on to Jon Thomas who burst through, his shot hit the bar but he slotted home from rebound.

Saints reduced the arrears in 83rd minute when Stott was impeded by substitute Callum Preece in the box and Knight beat Ellis with his spot-kick. Saints had a late chance but Josh Bowden’s header was straight at Ellis.