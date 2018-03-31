Late decision leaves Wilkin frustrated after stalemate

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin saw his side retain their unbeaten home record but was frustrated by a late decision which cost his side all three Vanarama National League North points.

Saints and Harrogate Town shared the honours in Friday’s stalemate in testing conditions to remain third and second respectively behind leaders Salford City.

It was a great shout for a penalty and the decision cost us an opportunity to win the game Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

But both managers praised both sets of players for their application on a difficult afternoon.

“It was right to play the game and for the neutral it was an exciting game,” said Wilkin.

“Both sets of players need to be commended. Both sides continued to pass the ball even on a surface that asks a lot of players’ energy levels.”

For the visitors, Simon Weaver was equally fulsome in his praise: “I am glad the game was on and credit to every player for giving it their all. We saw two honest teams out there.”

Saints enjoyed the better of the second period and were aggrieved not to be awarded a late penalty when substitute Joe Iaciofano appeared to be felled.

Wilkin added: “It was a great shout for a penalty and the decision cost us an opportunity to win the game. I’ve since seen it on replay and that doesn’t change my mind.”

Weaver agreed with his counterpart, adding: “The penalty decision probably went for us. The ball got stuck in the mud as the keeper came out and we got away with it today.

“But both teams warranted a point, it was a fair result overall.”