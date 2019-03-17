Lambs spring into life as Puritans’ woes continue on the road

It doesn’t get any better on the road for Banbury United.

The Puritans were thumped 4-0 in Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South trip to in-form Tamworth. And, for the second week running, the premier division central contest was all but over by the midway point.

The Lambs opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Ryan Beswick’s free-kick into the six-yard box was headed home by Tyrell Waite for his tenth goal of the season. Ricky Johnson saw his header go wide before Tamworth doubled their advantage in the 24th minute when Charlie Shaw released Waite and he lobbed the advancing Jack Harding.

Chris Lait increased Tamworth’s lead three minutes later when he raced on to Jordan Clement’s through ball and beat Eddie Odihambo before slipping the ball past Harding. Top scorer Ravi Shamsi saw his 25-yard drive saved by Jas Singh before Lait was denied by Harding.

Tamworth continued to create and miss chances in the second half before they finally got a fourth goal in the 87th minute when Beswick’s corner was returned into the box by Joe Magunda where it was turned home by substitute Anthony Dywer. United offered little threat in the final third but in stoppage-time, Shamsi twice tested Singh but it was too little too late by United.