Knight at the double as Saints go top

Brackley Town Saints went top of the UHLSport Hellenic League following a fourth win on the spin.

Graham Knight bagged a brace as Saints beat lowly Tuffley Rovers 4-1 in Saturday’s premier division clash.

Sants took an early lead when excellent approach play from Ryan Knight and James Watts released Charlie Kille who finished clinically to notch his third goal in two games.

Following a sloppy periods, Saints finally sprang back into life when Jordan Godfrey broke strongly from central midfield and found Knight whose volley was pushed over the bar by the keeper. James Hammond cleverly played in Knight but he was thwarted by the keeper.

Jake Rhodes saw his volley kept out by Ali Worby but from the resulting corner Brett James turned and struck a fierce shot into the net via the upright.

Alex Stott got from Harry Brock’s corner was cleared off of the line. Saints regained the lead when Jordan Godfrey released Knight who raced through to beat the advancing keeper.

After the restart, James was denied by Worby with Dan Middleton again the first to react to the rebound. Saints went close when Godfrey’s shot was kept out by the keeper before Kille released Hammond and his cross was turned in by Knight from close range.

Saints sealed the three points when Godfrey’s pass eluded Kille but ran on to Hammond who cut in and smashed a shot past the keeper.

Kille’s first time volley was well saved by the keeper and Chris Jordan had one more opportunity but his well struck volley just drifted past the post.

Saints travel to Royal Wootton Bassett Town on Saturday looking to extend their impressive start to the campaign. Saints are two points clear with a game in hand over Ascot United.