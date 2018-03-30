Kidlington will be tough to overcome

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is predicting a tough tie in Wednesday’s rearranged Oxon Senior Cup semi-final with Kidlington.

The tie will now take place at Oxford City on Wednesday. George Nash, who came off against St Ives Town, will miss the two games at the weekend but hopefully will be back for the game.

You can disregard any of Kidlington’s recent results, they will be massively motivated for us Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford will be without four other players who are not eligible for the competition and knows it will be a difficult tie.

He said: “We want to win the game and getting to the final will be a good way to finish the season. But Kidlington will be up for, they will have about seven players who been with me at Banbury, Oxford City or both.

“You can disregard any of Kidlington’s recent results, they can lose to Bishops Cleeve and Slimbridge but they will be massively motivated for us.”